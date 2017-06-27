Suffolk DA: Coram Man Found Guilty Of Rape And Sexual Abuse Of Female Teen
Felix Mora, a 77 year old Coram man, has been convicted of rape, sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. Coram, NY - June 27, 2017 - A jury in Riverhead deliberated for approximately one hour this afternoon before convicting a 77 year old Coram man of rape, criminal sexual act, sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child charges, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Riverhead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dans Horse dead farm (Aug '13)
|4 hr
|Kim TP
|591
|Suspended Westhampton Beach cop drops $75M suit...
|Jun 19
|Scott McKend
|2
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|May '17
|dictatorship
|6
|Choya Farm (Oct '16)
|May '17
|Bruce
|13
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|May '17
|Lisa
|337
|Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08)
|May '17
|07 Mustang
|30
|My car was stolen and I'm looking for the carlo...
|Apr '17
|Losa
|6
Find what you want!
Search Riverhead Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC