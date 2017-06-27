Suffolk DA: Coram Man Found Guilty Of...

Suffolk DA: Coram Man Found Guilty Of Rape And Sexual Abuse Of Female Teen

Felix Mora, a 77 year old Coram man, has been convicted of rape, sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. Coram, NY - June 27, 2017 - A jury in Riverhead deliberated for approximately one hour this afternoon before convicting a 77 year old Coram man of rape, criminal sexual act, sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child charges, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said.

