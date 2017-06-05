Suffolk D.A. Thomas Spota: Coram Man ...

Suffolk D.A. Thomas Spota: Coram Man Indicted On Drug And Other Charges

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: LongIsland.com

Paul Sommer, 22, a Coram man, will be arraigned tomorrow in Riverhead on charges of assault and drug possession, Suffolk DA Thomas Spota said. Coram, NY - June 5, 2017 - A Coram man arrested last month for ramming three Suffolk Police cars when he tried to flee the scene of a drug transaction in a Centereach parking lot has been indicted by a grand jury and will be arraigned tomorrow in Riverhead , Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverhead Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dans Horse dead farm (Aug '13) Wed Fulton 572
News Heartland mega-project gets county planning app... May 19 dictatorship 6
Choya Farm (Oct '16) May 15 Bruce 13
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) May 11 Lisa 337
News Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08) May '17 07 Mustang 30
My car was stolen and I'm looking for the carlo... Apr '17 Losa 6
News Teenager gets 38 years (Mar '07) Apr '17 ster_--- 67
See all Riverhead Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverhead Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Suffolk County was issued at June 08 at 4:38PM EDT

Riverhead Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverhead Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Riverhead, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,173 • Total comments across all topics: 281,613,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC