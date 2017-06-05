Suffolk D.A. Thomas Spota: Coram Man Indicted On Drug And Other Charges

Paul Sommer, 22, a Coram man, will be arraigned tomorrow in Riverhead on charges of assault and drug possession, Suffolk DA Thomas Spota said. Coram, NY - June 5, 2017 - A Coram man arrested last month for ramming three Suffolk Police cars when he tried to flee the scene of a drug transaction in a Centereach parking lot has been indicted by a grand jury and will be arraigned tomorrow in Riverhead , Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said.

