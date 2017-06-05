Suffolk D.A. Thomas Spota: Coram Man Indicted On Drug And Other Charges
Paul Sommer, 22, a Coram man, will be arraigned tomorrow in Riverhead on charges of assault and drug possession, Suffolk DA Thomas Spota said. Coram, NY - June 5, 2017 - A Coram man arrested last month for ramming three Suffolk Police cars when he tried to flee the scene of a drug transaction in a Centereach parking lot has been indicted by a grand jury and will be arraigned tomorrow in Riverhead , Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Riverhead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dans Horse dead farm (Aug '13)
|Wed
|Fulton
|572
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|May 19
|dictatorship
|6
|Choya Farm (Oct '16)
|May 15
|Bruce
|13
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|May 11
|Lisa
|337
|Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08)
|May '17
|07 Mustang
|30
|My car was stolen and I'm looking for the carlo...
|Apr '17
|Losa
|6
|Teenager gets 38 years (Mar '07)
|Apr '17
|ster_---
|67
Find what you want!
Search Riverhead Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC