Presiding Officer Gregory Honors Copiague Siemens Competition Semi-Finalists
Amityville, NY - June 26, 2017 - Suffolk County Legislature Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory presented proclamations at the general meeting of the Suffolk County Legislature held June 20 in Riverhead to Sofie Wilson and Jade Dickenson of Walter G. O'Connell Copiague High School to congratulate them on being named semifinalists in the 2017 Siemens Competition. The Siemens Competition is the nation's premier competition in math, science and technology for high school students.
