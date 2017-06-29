Masked Man Threatens Riverhead Gas Station Clerk with Gun, Makes Off with Cash, Cops Say
June 29, 2017 - Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate the man who stole cash from a Riverhead store. A man wearing all black clothing entered Citgo Gas Station, located at 1050 Osborne Avenue in Riverhead , on June 15th at 10:43 p.m. After threatening the clerk with a gun, the suspect stole cash from the store and fled southbound on Osborne Avenue.
