Gershow Recycling awards environmental conservation scholarships

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Recycling Today

The company awarded one scholarship to Riverhead High School graduating senior Christionna Carini, and one to Bishop McGann-Mercy High School, Riverhead, New York, graduating senior Margaret Terry. Carini and Terry were both awarded a one-time scholarship in the amount of $1,000 from Gershow Recycling.

