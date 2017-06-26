EMS volunteers feted at awards dinner...

EMS volunteers feted at awards dinner, Kevin Dunning EMT of the year

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services EMT of the Year Lieutenant Kevin Dunning, right, receiving his award from SIEMS Chief Phil Power at a June 13 gala dinner at the Pridwin. When the Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services volunteers drop what they're doing to answer a call, they find out en route who among their two dozen colleagues will also be at the scene.

