EMS volunteers feted at awards dinner, Kevin Dunning EMT of the year
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services EMT of the Year Lieutenant Kevin Dunning, right, receiving his award from SIEMS Chief Phil Power at a June 13 gala dinner at the Pridwin. When the Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services volunteers drop what they're doing to answer a call, they find out en route who among their two dozen colleagues will also be at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.
Add your comments below
Riverhead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dans Horse dead farm (Aug '13)
|Jun 21
|Mongo
|589
|Suspended Westhampton Beach cop drops $75M suit...
|Jun 19
|Scott McKend
|2
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|May '17
|dictatorship
|6
|Choya Farm (Oct '16)
|May '17
|Bruce
|13
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|May '17
|Lisa
|337
|Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08)
|May '17
|07 Mustang
|30
|My car was stolen and I'm looking for the carlo...
|Apr '17
|Losa
|6
Find what you want!
Search Riverhead Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC