Acclaimed journalist Steve Wick joins Times Review staff
Steve, who spent nearly the past four decades as a reporter and editor at Newsday, started in his new role Monday. He will oversee editorial functions and manage the staff at the company's three newspapers: The Suffolk Times, Riverhead News-Review and Shelter Island Reporter.
