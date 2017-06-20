Acclaimed journalist Steve Wick joins...

Acclaimed journalist Steve Wick joins Times Review staff

Steve, who spent nearly the past four decades as a reporter and editor at Newsday, started in his new role Monday. He will oversee editorial functions and manage the staff at the company's three newspapers: The Suffolk Times, Riverhead News-Review and Shelter Island Reporter.

