Suffolk officials seek ways to keep inmates off the streets
Residents who live around the Suffolk County Jail in Riverhead are concerned that some inmates are not leaving the area when released. The jail currently gives bus vouchers to inmates who have not arranged rides with friends or family and those who do not have money of their own.
