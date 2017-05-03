Suffolk DA: Trial Of Suspect Charged With Two Murders Starts Today
May 3, 2017 - The trial of a 50-year old Manorville construction worker charged in the murders of two women whose bodies were found in 1993 and 1994 will begin today in the Riverhead criminal courthouse at 11:00 am, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said. Murder defendant John Bittrolff Jr. is charged with two counts of murder in the second degree; one count for the murder of Rita Tangredi-Beinlich, 31, and the second charge for the murder of Colleen McNamee, 20, of Holbrook .
