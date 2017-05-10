Suffolk County DA: Coram Man Convicte...

Suffolk County DA: Coram Man Convicted Of Molesting Young Girl

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: LongIsland.com

May 12, 2017 - After a five day trial in Riverhead , a Suffolk County jury has convicted a 58 year old Coram man of Course of Sexual Conduct against a Child in the first degree, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said. Frantz Jean Charles, arrested in August of last year, had sexual relations with a female juvenile between 2008 and 2012, starting when the victim was seven years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverhead Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dans Horse dead farm (Aug '13) 12 hr ODIN SLEPNIER 554
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) May 11 Lisa 337
News Heartland mega-project gets county planning app... May 10 Eat Concrete 4
News Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08) May 3 07 Mustang 30
My car was stolen and I'm looking for the carlo... Apr 29 Losa 6
News Teenager gets 38 years (Mar '07) Apr 26 ster_--- 67
KKK Ignorance (Aug '16) Apr 14 Losa 14
See all Riverhead Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverhead Forum Now

Riverhead Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverhead Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
 

Riverhead, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,615 • Total comments across all topics: 281,000,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC