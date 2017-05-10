Suffolk County DA: Coram Man Convicted Of Molesting Young Girl
May 12, 2017 - After a five day trial in Riverhead , a Suffolk County jury has convicted a 58 year old Coram man of Course of Sexual Conduct against a Child in the first degree, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said. Frantz Jean Charles, arrested in August of last year, had sexual relations with a female juvenile between 2008 and 2012, starting when the victim was seven years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Riverhead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dans Horse dead farm (Aug '13)
|12 hr
|ODIN SLEPNIER
|554
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|May 11
|Lisa
|337
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|May 10
|Eat Concrete
|4
|Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08)
|May 3
|07 Mustang
|30
|My car was stolen and I'm looking for the carlo...
|Apr 29
|Losa
|6
|Teenager gets 38 years (Mar '07)
|Apr 26
|ster_---
|67
|KKK Ignorance (Aug '16)
|Apr 14
|Losa
|14
Find what you want!
Search Riverhead Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC