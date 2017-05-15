Riverhead to begin construction on last miles of $1M EPCAL trail
Riverhead Town engineer Drew Dillingham, from left, Councilwoman Jodi Giglio and assistant town engineer Ernesto Rosini near the site of nearly 9 miles of walkable trails being constructed at the Enterprise Park at Calverton. Photo Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas Riverhead officials plan to start construction this month on the eastern part of the remaining portion of an 8.9-mile walkable athletic trail around the Enterprise Park at Calverton that is expected to feature bird-watching platforms and provide residents with a safe area to stroll, jog, ride bicycles and otherwise enjoy the outdoors.
