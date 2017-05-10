Murder suspect gets off easy after prosecutor bungles case 0:0

A Long Island man on trial for murder walked away with a sweetheart deal this week after his defense attorney learned a prosecutor had failed to turn over reams of case notes - including evidence others had confessed to the very same murder, according to a report. Messiah Booker, who had been mid-trial for the 2013 slaying of 21-year-old Demitri Hampton, promptly pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary in exchange for five years behind bars, court records show.

