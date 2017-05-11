Mario Batali, Thurman Thomas to judge craft beer challenge
Chef and food personality Mario Batali and NFL Pro Football Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas will serve as judges in the Taste NY Inaugural Craft Beer Challenge on May 17 in New York City. Several Long Island brewereries are participating in the challenge, including Farmingdale-based Barrage Brewing Company, Bay Shore-based Great South Bay Brewery, Farmingdale-based Lithology Brewing, Montauk Brewing Co., Riverhead-based Moustache Brewing Co and Oyster Bay Brewing Company.
