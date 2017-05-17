Long Island Business and Labor Leaders Endorse Suffolk County's ...

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone today announced several new endorsements from business and labor leaders across Long Island who support the County's proposal to establish the first-ever Reclaim Our Water Septic Improvement Program. These supporters have been encouraged by the County's aggressive actions to combat nitrogen and other harmful pollutants that have been responsible for negatively impacting ground and surface waters, leading to widespread beach closures, harmful algae blooms and fish kills.

