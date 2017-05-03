Hamptons Cheat Sheet: Mid-range luxury kills it in Q1, Riverhead found to be cheapest nabe a & more
From top left: 61 Becky's Path, 111 Bailey Road, and the site of EMP Summer House at 341 Pantiago Road Sales of Hamptons homes priced between $1 million and $5 million jumped nearly 22 percent in the first quarter year-over-year, according to the latest report from Douglas Elliman. Meanwhile, the top of the market - properties over $5 million - continues to soften, with sales dropping 13 percent since this period last year.
