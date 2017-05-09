Governor Cuomo Announces 20 Propertie...

Governor Cuomo Announces 20 Properties Recommended to State and National Registers of Historic Pl...

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that the New York State Board for Historic Preservation has recommended the addition of 20 properties and districts to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. The nominations reflect the breadth of New York's history; ranging from churches built by immigrants, community institutions created by philanthropists, and schools built in growing neighborhoods.

