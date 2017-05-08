Expanded DNA testing leads to charges in 1990s slayings
In this Wednesday, May 3, 2017 photo, Anthony Tangredi speaks to reporters on the first day of a murder trial in Riverhead, N.Y., involving a suspect accused of killing his mother in November 1993. Authorities said advances in DNA science and an expansion of a state law requiring all people convicted of a crime to submit DNA samples led to an arrest in the deaths of Rita Tangredi and another woman, Colleen McNamee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Riverhead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dans Horse dead farm (Aug '13)
|21 hr
|Farm fan 5
|543
|Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08)
|May 3
|07 Mustang
|30
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|Apr 29
|rothschild wannabees
|2
|My car was stolen and I'm looking for the carlo...
|Apr 29
|Losa
|6
|Teenager gets 38 years (Mar '07)
|Apr 26
|ster_---
|67
|KKK Ignorance (Aug '16)
|Apr 14
|Losa
|14
|Domestic violence (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|All Lives Matter
|15
Find what you want!
Search Riverhead Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC