Best-selling authors discuss art of 'the beach read'

This image released by Doubleday shows "Rich People Problems," a novel by Kevin Kwan, available on May 23. This image released by Doubleday shows "Rich People Problems," a novel by Kevin Kwan, available on May 23. This cover image released by Atria shows "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo," a novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, available on June 13. This cover image released by Atria shows "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo," a novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, available on June 13. This image released by Doubleday shows "Fitness Junkie," a novel by Lucy Sykes and Jo Piazza, available on July 11. This image released by Doubleday shows "Fitness Junkie," a novel by Lucy Sykes and Jo Piazza, available on July 11. This image released by Riverhead Books shows "Inter the Water," a novel by Paula Hawkins, which was released on May 2. This image released by Riverhead Books shows "Inter the Water," a novel ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.