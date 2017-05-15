A.G. Schneiderman Announces Indictment Of Former Health Care Worker...

May 16, 2017 - Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman today announced that Andrew Hatcher, of Ridge , New York, a former Direct Support Assistant was arraigned on an indictment charging the defendant with endangering the welfare of two developmentally disabled residents under his care at a state-run group home - Centereach Intermediate Care Facility. Hatcher, 28, was arraigned before Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice John B. Collins in Riverhead and, if convicted, will face up to one and one-third to four years in state prison.

