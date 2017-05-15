A.G. Schneiderman Announces Indictment Of Former Health Care Worker...
May 16, 2017 - Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman today announced that Andrew Hatcher, of Ridge , New York, a former Direct Support Assistant was arraigned on an indictment charging the defendant with endangering the welfare of two developmentally disabled residents under his care at a state-run group home - Centereach Intermediate Care Facility. Hatcher, 28, was arraigned before Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice John B. Collins in Riverhead and, if convicted, will face up to one and one-third to four years in state prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Riverhead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dans Horse dead farm (Aug '13)
|5 hr
|Jaytheman
|556
|Choya Farm (Oct '16)
|Mon
|Bruce
|13
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|May 11
|Lisa
|337
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|May 10
|Eat Concrete
|4
|Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08)
|May 3
|07 Mustang
|30
|My car was stolen and I'm looking for the carlo...
|Apr 29
|Losa
|6
|Teenager gets 38 years (Mar '07)
|Apr 26
|ster_---
|67
Find what you want!
Search Riverhead Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC