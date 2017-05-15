A.G. Schneiderman Announces Indictmen...

A.G. Schneiderman Announces Indictment Of Former Health Care Worker...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: LongIsland.com

May 16, 2017 - Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman today announced that Andrew Hatcher, of Ridge , New York, a former Direct Support Assistant was arraigned on an indictment charging the defendant with endangering the welfare of two developmentally disabled residents under his care at a state-run group home - Centereach Intermediate Care Facility. Hatcher, 28, was arraigned before Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice John B. Collins in Riverhead and, if convicted, will face up to one and one-third to four years in state prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverhead Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dans Horse dead farm (Aug '13) 5 hr Jaytheman 556
Choya Farm (Oct '16) Mon Bruce 13
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) May 11 Lisa 337
News Heartland mega-project gets county planning app... May 10 Eat Concrete 4
News Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08) May 3 07 Mustang 30
My car was stolen and I'm looking for the carlo... Apr 29 Losa 6
News Teenager gets 38 years (Mar '07) Apr 26 ster_--- 67
See all Riverhead Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverhead Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Suffolk County was issued at May 16 at 5:32PM EDT

Riverhead Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverhead Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Riverhead, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,954 • Total comments across all topics: 281,077,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC