Suffolk DA: Sentencing Today for Hunt...

Suffolk DA: Sentencing Today for Huntington Man Guilty of Sex Abuse in Local Library

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: LongIsland.com

A Huntington man who inappropriately touched a young girl in the Huntington Library will be sentenced today, Monday in Riverhead , Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said. State Supreme Court Justice Mark Cohen made a sentencing promise last month of three years in prison when Christopher Elgut, 29, pleaded guilty to felony and misdemeanor sex abuse charges, one count of endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverhead Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dans Horse dead farm (Aug '13) 12 hr Jen 512
My car was stolen and I'm looking for the carlo... Apr 22 Slow Learner 4
KKK Ignorance (Aug '16) Apr 14 Losa 14
News Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08) Apr 11 Beggar Brit 29
Domestic violence (Apr '16) Apr 7 All Lives Matter 15
Bittrolff Apr 7 All Lives Matter 3
For Sale Mar '17 Gloria 1
See all Riverhead Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverhead Forum Now

Riverhead Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverhead Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Riverhead, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,767 • Total comments across all topics: 280,560,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC