Suffolk DA: Closing Arguments Tomorrow Morning In Foster Father Sex Abuse Trial
Closing arguments are to begin on Friday, April 21 in the trial of Cesar Gonzales-Mugaburu, 60, who is charged with sexually abusing boys in his care. Summations are expected to begin at 10:30 tomorrow morning in Riverhead in the trial of a Ridge Foster father charged with sexually abusing boys in his care, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said.
Riverhead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dans Horse dead farm (Aug '13)
|2 hr
|Jen
|512
|My car was stolen and I'm looking for the carlo...
|Apr 22
|Slow Learner
|4
|KKK Ignorance (Aug '16)
|Apr 14
|Losa
|14
|Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08)
|Apr 11
|Beggar Brit
|29
|Domestic violence (Apr '16)
|Apr 7
|All Lives Matter
|15
|Bittrolff
|Apr 7
|All Lives Matter
|3
|For Sale
|Mar '17
|Gloria
|1
