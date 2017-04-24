Suffolk DA: Closing Arguments Tomorrow Morning In Foster Father Sex Abuse Trial

Closing arguments are to begin on Friday, April 21 in the trial of Cesar Gonzales-Mugaburu, 60, who is charged with sexually abusing boys in his care. Summations are expected to begin at 10:30 tomorrow morning in Riverhead in the trial of a Ridge Foster father charged with sexually abusing boys in his care, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said.

