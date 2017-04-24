Suffolk DA: Closing Arguments Tomorro...

Suffolk DA: Closing Arguments Tomorrow Morning In Foster Father Sex Abuse Trial

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: LongIsland.com

Closing arguments are to begin on Friday, April 21 in the trial of Cesar Gonzales-Mugaburu, 60, who is charged with sexually abusing boys in his care. Summations are expected to begin at 10:30 tomorrow morning in Riverhead in the trial of a Ridge Foster father charged with sexually abusing boys in his care, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverhead Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dans Horse dead farm (Aug '13) 2 hr Jen 512
My car was stolen and I'm looking for the carlo... Apr 22 Slow Learner 4
KKK Ignorance (Aug '16) Apr 14 Losa 14
News Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08) Apr 11 Beggar Brit 29
Domestic violence (Apr '16) Apr 7 All Lives Matter 15
Bittrolff Apr 7 All Lives Matter 3
For Sale Mar '17 Gloria 1
See all Riverhead Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverhead Forum Now

Riverhead Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverhead Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Riverhead, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,231 • Total comments across all topics: 280,549,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC