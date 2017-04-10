Suffolk DA: Centereach Man Pleads Gui...

Suffolk DA: Centereach Man Pleads Guilty to 2010 Homicide of Wife During Jury Selection

Joseph Jones, 34, to be sentenced to over 18 years in prison for causing the death of his wife in December of 2010. Joseph Jones of Centereach, 34, pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter in the first degree for causing the 2010 death of his wife.

