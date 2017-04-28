Profile: Hap Bowditch, Shelter Island's 'man of steel'
When Shelter Island became a town in 1730, George Washington was not yet born, and two of the 20 town fathers were named Bowditch. Known to all as Hap, even his family nickname goes back generations from his great grandfather, John Bowditch, who was the commander of a Pacific Mail Steamer and lived in a house that still stands on North Ferry Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.
Add your comments below
Riverhead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dans Horse dead farm (Aug '13)
|1 hr
|Lisa Delleuw
|515
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|Apr 29
|rothschild wannabees
|2
|My car was stolen and I'm looking for the carlo...
|Apr 29
|Losa
|6
|Teenager gets 38 years (Mar '07)
|Apr 26
|ster_---
|67
|KKK Ignorance (Aug '16)
|Apr 14
|Losa
|14
|Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08)
|Apr 11
|Beggar Brit
|29
|Domestic violence (Apr '16)
|Apr 7
|All Lives Matter
|15
Find what you want!
Search Riverhead Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC