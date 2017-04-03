Medical Marijuana Firm Makes Home Deliveries In Upstate NY
Columbia Care NY says it began a home delivery pilot program to patients across western New York through its Rochester location in March. The company says it expects to quickly expand the program to provide statewide coverage for all registered patients.
