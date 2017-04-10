Man charged in wife's 2010 death plea...

Man charged in wife's 2010 death pleads guilty

The Associated Press Published: April 10, 2017, 8:04 pm Updated: April 10, 2017, 8:24 pm RIVERHEAD, N.Y. - A 34-year-old Long Island property manager has admitted to killing his wife in 2010. Joseph Jones, of Centereach, pleaded guilty on Monday to manslaughter in the death of 31-year-old Nicole Tessa.

