Legislator Anker Honors Miller Place Firefighters
On Saturday, April 1st, Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker joined the Miller Place Fire Department to celebrate the Annual Inspection and Installation Dinner at the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead. The celebration included honoring local firefighters for their years of service, inducting the new department officers, and presentations by government officials and community leaders.
