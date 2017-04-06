Legislator Anker Honors Miller Place ...

Legislator Anker Honors Miller Place Firefighters

Thursday Apr 6

On Saturday, April 1st, Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker joined the Miller Place Fire Department to celebrate the Annual Inspection and Installation Dinner at the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead. The celebration included honoring local firefighters for their years of service, inducting the new department officers, and presentations by government officials and community leaders.

Riverhead, NY

