Homicide Trial Opens Today For Man Ch...

Homicide Trial Opens Today For Man Charged In 2013 Shooting During Flanders Burglary

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: LongIsland.com

April 25, 2017 - The homicide trial of a 32 year old Mastic Beach man who allegedly shot a Flanders man during a 2013 home invasion starts today in Riverhead, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said. Messiah Booker allegedly shot Demetri Hampton, 21, to death during a burglary of the victim's home on Priscilla Avenue on January 27, 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverhead Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dans Horse dead farm (Aug '13) 17 hr Jason 513
News Heartland mega-project gets county planning app... Sat rothschild wannabees 2
My car was stolen and I'm looking for the carlo... Sat Losa 6
News Teenager gets 38 years (Mar '07) Apr 26 ster_--- 67
KKK Ignorance (Aug '16) Apr 14 Losa 14
News Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08) Apr 11 Beggar Brit 29
Domestic violence (Apr '16) Apr 7 All Lives Matter 15
See all Riverhead Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverhead Forum Now

Riverhead Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverhead Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Riverhead, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,417 • Total comments across all topics: 280,689,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC