Homicide Trial Opens Today For Man Charged In 2013 Shooting During Flanders Burglary
April 25, 2017 - The homicide trial of a 32 year old Mastic Beach man who allegedly shot a Flanders man during a 2013 home invasion starts today in Riverhead, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said. Messiah Booker allegedly shot Demetri Hampton, 21, to death during a burglary of the victim's home on Priscilla Avenue on January 27, 2013.
