Former Priest Charged With Sex Crimes, According to Suffolk DA Spota

April 25, 2017 - A defrocked priest who fled to South America in 2014 to avoid arrest for allegedly sexually abusing a female juvenile on the east end pleaded not guilty today at his arraignment before Judge Barbara Kahn in Riverhead , Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said. Augusto Cortez, 53, pleaded not guilty to the three charges in the indictment; Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

