Former Priest Charged With Sex Crimes, According to Suffolk DA Spota
April 25, 2017 - A defrocked priest who fled to South America in 2014 to avoid arrest for allegedly sexually abusing a female juvenile on the east end pleaded not guilty today at his arraignment before Judge Barbara Kahn in Riverhead , Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said. Augusto Cortez, 53, pleaded not guilty to the three charges in the indictment; Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Riverhead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My car was stolen and I'm looking for the carlo...
|23 hr
|My brotha
|5
|Teenager gets 38 years (Mar '07)
|Wed
|ster_---
|67
|Dans Horse dead farm (Aug '13)
|Apr 25
|Jen
|512
|KKK Ignorance (Aug '16)
|Apr 14
|Losa
|14
|Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08)
|Apr 11
|Beggar Brit
|29
|Domestic violence (Apr '16)
|Apr 7
|All Lives Matter
|15
|Bittrolff
|Apr 7
|All Lives Matter
|3
Find what you want!
Search Riverhead Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC