East End aerospace company cancels plans for rogue air show
Company officials for Luminati Aerospace in Calverton stunned the Town of Riverhead this week by announcing they were going to hold an air show in June. Councilman Tim Hubbard and Supervisor Sean Walter says they were not informed about the event and questioned why the company didn't ask for official permission from the town.
Riverhead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dans Horse dead farm (Aug '13)
|23 hr
|Justin
|507
|My car was stolen and I'm looking for the carlo...
|Sat
|Bholl
|2
|KKK Ignorance (Aug '16)
|Apr 14
|Losa
|14
|Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08)
|Apr 11
|Beggar Brit
|29
|Domestic violence (Apr '16)
|Apr 7
|All Lives Matter
|15
|Bittrolff
|Apr 7
|All Lives Matter
|3
|For Sale
|Mar '17
|Gloria
|1
