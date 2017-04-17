East End aerospace company cancels pl...

East End aerospace company cancels plans for rogue air show

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: News12.com

Company officials for Luminati Aerospace in Calverton stunned the Town of Riverhead this week by announcing they were going to hold an air show in June. Councilman Tim Hubbard and Supervisor Sean Walter says they were not informed about the event and questioned why the company didn't ask for official permission from the town.

