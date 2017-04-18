84 Lumber Continues 2017 Expansion wi...

84 Lumber Continues 2017 Expansion with Grand Opening in New York

Monday Apr 17

In 2016, 84 Lumber experienced strong growth with revenue topping $2.86B and the opening of several new stores. Maintaining that momentum in 2017, 84 Lumber will continue to open new stores - across the country - with a grand opening in Riverhead, N.Y. first on the list.

Riverhead, NY

