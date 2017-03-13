Wyandanch Man Arrested for Stealing C...

Wyandanch Man Arrested for Stealing Car Parts from Ford Dealership, Other Suspect Still at Large

Troopers were flagged down by a passing motorist whom notified them of a suspicious vehicle parked on Pulaski Avenue in the vicinity of the Riverhead Ford dealership. Riverhead, NY - March 13, 2017 - On Monday, March 13, 2017 at approximately 2:15 am, Troopers from the Riverside Barracks, while on patrol in the Town of Riverhead , were flagged down by a passing motorist whom notified them of a suspicious vehicle parked on Pulaski Avenue in the vicinity of the Riverhead Ford dealership.

