Unlawful Surveillance Trial of Ex Gol...

Unlawful Surveillance Trial of Ex Golf Course Manager to Start

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: LongIsland.com

The trial for the former manager of an east end golf course who was arrested in 2015 for taking an inappropriate photograph of a young girl starts in Riverhead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverhead Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dans Horse dead farm (Aug '13) Sun Dantheman 495
For Sale Mar 11 Gloria 1
News Horseshoe crab sting (Jul '07) Feb 26 11951Ratdog 88
My car was stolen and I'm looking for the carlo... Feb 26 Krystal 1
Bittrolff Feb 20 Diidhedoit 2
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Peter Cheeks 2,914
Cocoa the Yorkie (Mar '16) Feb '17 TBITOM59 2
See all Riverhead Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverhead Forum Now

Riverhead Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverhead Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Riverhead, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,251 • Total comments across all topics: 279,687,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC