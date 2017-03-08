Suffolk Legislature Approves Leg. Kar...

Suffolk Legislature Approves Leg. Kara Hahn's Plan to Shine Light on Forfeiture Funds

Riverhead, NY - March 8, 2017 - In a move to increase public transparency of asset forfeiture funds administered by Suffolk County's Police and Probation Departments and District Attorney's and Sheriff's offices, Legislators last evening approved a policy requiring recipient agencies to report on asset forfeiture accounts' including receipts and expenditures. The bill also directs the County Comptroller to conduct biennial audits of all books, records and accounts in receipt of these monies.

