Suffolk DA: Not Guilty Verdict in Unlawful Surveillance Trial in Riverhead
A Suffolk jury returned a not guilty verdict in the trial of Steven Lee, 47, of Ronkonkoma, a former manager of a Southampton golf course. Steven Lee, 47, of Ronkonkoma, has been found not guilty of taking a photo of a teen girl at the Poxabogue Golf Center Pro Shop in Sagaponack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Riverhead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dans Horse dead farm (Aug '13)
|Mar 24
|Jason
|496
|For Sale
|Mar 11
|Gloria
|1
|Horseshoe crab sting (Jul '07)
|Feb 26
|11951Ratdog
|88
|My car was stolen and I'm looking for the carlo...
|Feb 26
|Krystal
|1
|Bittrolff
|Feb '17
|Diidhedoit
|2
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Peter Cheeks
|2,914
|Cocoa the Yorkie (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|TBITOM59
|2
Find what you want!
Search Riverhead Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC