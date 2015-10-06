Suffolk DA Announces Brooklyn Man Fou...

Suffolk DA Announces Brooklyn Man Found Guilty in 2015 Face-Slashing Incident

March 22, 2017 - A 31 year old Brooklyn man was found guilty today after a bench trial in Riverhead of one count of assault in the second degree, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said. Adam Whitfield used a folding knife to slash a woman in her home on Crossway Drive in Deer Park on the morning of October 6, 2015.

