Prospective Students: Suffolk Open House April 2

Selden/Brentwood/Riverhead, NY - March 6, 2017 - Prospective and recently accepted students and their families will be welcomed by faculty, administrators and current students to Suffolk County Community College's open house scheduled across all three of the college's campuses and the Culinary Arts and Hospitality Center on College faculty and administrators will welcome visitors and offer detailed information about Suffolk's more than 70 degree and 30 certificate programs and will be joined by admissions staff to help students and parents navigate the admissions process and answer questions.

