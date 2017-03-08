Prospective Students: Suffolk Open Ho...

Prospective Students: Suffolk Open House April 2

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: LongIsland.com

Selden/Brentwood/Riverhead, NY - March 6, 2017 - Prospective and recently accepted students and their families will be welcomed by faculty, administrators and current students to Suffolk County Community College's open house scheduled across all three of the college's campuses and the Culinary Arts and Hospitality Center on College faculty and administrators will welcome visitors and offer detailed information about Suffolk's more than 70 degree and 30 certificate programs and will be joined by admissions staff to help students and parents navigate the admissions process and answer questions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverhead Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dans Horse dead farm (Aug '13) 5 hr Brian 493
News Horseshoe crab sting (Jul '07) Feb 26 11951Ratdog 88
My car was stolen and I'm looking for the carlo... Feb 26 Krystal 1
Bittrolff Feb 20 Diidhedoit 2
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Feb 11 Peter Cheeks 2,914
Cocoa the Yorkie (Mar '16) Feb 9 TBITOM59 2
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) Feb '17 Cgcg 335
See all Riverhead Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverhead Forum Now

Riverhead Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverhead Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Riverhead, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,623 • Total comments across all topics: 279,424,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC