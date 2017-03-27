New York foster father faces trial in sex abuse case RIVERHEAD, N.Y....
A foster father who took in more than 100 troubled boys over 20 years is set to go on trial on charges he sexually abused eight of the children. In addition to the alleged abuse of the boys, prosecutors also said the man sexually abused a dog in front of a child.
