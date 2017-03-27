New York foster father faces trial in sex abuse case
This undated file photo provided by the Suffolk County District Attorney's office in Riverhead, N.Y., shows Cesar Gonzales-Mugaburu, a New York foster father who took in more than 100 troubled boys over 20 years. Gonzales-Mugaburu is set to go on trial on charges he sexually abused eight of the children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Riverhead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dans Horse dead farm (Aug '13)
|2 hr
|Danielle
|503
|For Sale
|Mar 11
|Gloria
|1
|Horseshoe crab sting (Jul '07)
|Feb '17
|11951Ratdog
|88
|My car was stolen and I'm looking for the carlo...
|Feb '17
|Krystal
|1
|Bittrolff
|Feb '17
|Diidhedoit
|2
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Peter Cheeks
|2,914
|Cocoa the Yorkie (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|TBITOM59
|2
Find what you want!
Search Riverhead Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC