Mother Sentenced for Infant Daughter's Murder
A maid arrested three years ago for causing the death of her newborn baby girl was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. Santos Elena Ruiz Solano, 29, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the murder of her newborn baby girl in 2014.
