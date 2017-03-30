LI avionics firm to buy EPCAL land

LI avionics firm to buy EPCAL land

Thursday Mar 30

After a deal to sell part of the Enterprise Park at Calverton to a development firm fell through, a local avionics manufacturer now plans to buy the entire 2,300-acre park in one of the largest commercial land deals in Long island history. Luminati Aerospace , a maker of unmanned aircraft that's already based at EPCAL, has signed a letter of intent to buy the property from the Town of Riverhead for about $40 million in cash, town officials announced Thursday.

