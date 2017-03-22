Legislature Honors Vincent Cordiale w...

Legislature Honors Vincent Cordiale with Employee Excellence Award

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: LongIsland.com

At the General Legislature Meeting on Tuesday, March 7th, Suffolk County Leg. Sarah Anker and Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory honored Vincent Cordiale of Rocky Point for earning the Legislature's Employee Excellence Award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverhead Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dans Horse dead farm (Aug '13) Mar 19 Dantheman 495
For Sale Mar 11 Gloria 1
News Horseshoe crab sting (Jul '07) Feb 26 11951Ratdog 88
My car was stolen and I'm looking for the carlo... Feb 26 Krystal 1
Bittrolff Feb 20 Diidhedoit 2
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Peter Cheeks 2,914
Cocoa the Yorkie (Mar '16) Feb '17 TBITOM59 2
See all Riverhead Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverhead Forum Now

Riverhead Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverhead Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Riverhead, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,204 • Total comments across all topics: 279,743,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC