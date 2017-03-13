Jade Pinkenburg of Rocky Point Honored by Legislator Anker

At the General Legislature Meeting on Tuesday, March 7th, Suffolk County Leg. Sarah Anker honored Jade Pinkenburg of Rocky Point with a proclamation for his academic accomplishments and for his commitment to his school and ... Riverhead, NY - March 9, 2017 - At the General Legislature Meeting on Tuesday, March 7th, Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker honored Jade Pinkenburg of Rocky Point with a proclamation for his academic accomplishments and for his commitment to his school and community.

