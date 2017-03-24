Huntington Man Enters Guilty Plea to Sex Abuse Crimes Committed in Local Library
March 24, 2017 - A Huntington man who inappropriately touched an 8-year-old girl at the Huntington Library pleaded guilty today during pretrial hearings in criminal court in Riverhead , Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said. On January 3, 2016 Christopher Elgut, 29, approached the child as she stood behind her mother at a library counter, moving the victim behind book carts where he inappropriately touched her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Riverhead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dans Horse dead farm (Aug '13)
|Mar 24
|Jason
|496
|For Sale
|Mar 11
|Gloria
|1
|Horseshoe crab sting (Jul '07)
|Feb 26
|11951Ratdog
|88
|My car was stolen and I'm looking for the carlo...
|Feb 26
|Krystal
|1
|Bittrolff
|Feb '17
|Diidhedoit
|2
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Peter Cheeks
|2,914
|Cocoa the Yorkie (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|TBITOM59
|2
Find what you want!
Search Riverhead Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC