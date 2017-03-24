Huntington Man Enters Guilty Plea to ...

Huntington Man Enters Guilty Plea to Sex Abuse Crimes Committed in Local Library

Friday Mar 24 Read more: LongIsland.com

March 24, 2017 - A Huntington man who inappropriately touched an 8-year-old girl at the Huntington Library pleaded guilty today during pretrial hearings in criminal court in Riverhead , Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said. On January 3, 2016 Christopher Elgut, 29, approached the child as she stood behind her mother at a library counter, moving the victim behind book carts where he inappropriately touched her.

