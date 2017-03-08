County Directs Economic Development D...

County Directs Economic Development Department to Weigh IDA Incentives

In a 16 to 1 vote at its General Meeting in Riverhead, the Legislature authorized the county's Department of Economic Development and Planning to undertake a cost-benefit analysis of the Suffolk County IDA. In recent years, IDAs have come under scrutiny, with critics arguing that the actual gains in job creation and economic activity do not justify the large tax breaks that are granted.

