Bay Shore Man Convicted of Sex Crime ...

Bay Shore Man Convicted of Sex Crime with Young Girl to Be Sentenced

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: LongIsland.com

A Bay Shore man convicted by a jury last month of sexually abusing a young girl over a four year period will be sentenced tomorrow in criminal court in Riverhead, District Attorney Thomas Spota said. Riverhead, NY - March 15, 2017 - A Bay Shore man convicted by a jury last month of sexually abusing a young girl over a four year period will be sentenced A Suffolk County jury deliberated for 40 minutes before convicting Robert Kattau , 43, of Course of Sexual Conduct against a Child in the first degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverhead Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dans Horse dead farm (Aug '13) Mar 11 Spastic 494
For Sale Mar 11 Gloria 1
News Horseshoe crab sting (Jul '07) Feb 26 11951Ratdog 88
My car was stolen and I'm looking for the carlo... Feb 26 Krystal 1
Bittrolff Feb 20 Diidhedoit 2
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Peter Cheeks 2,914
Cocoa the Yorkie (Mar '16) Feb '17 TBITOM59 2
See all Riverhead Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverhead Forum Now

Riverhead Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverhead Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Riverhead, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,719 • Total comments across all topics: 279,615,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC