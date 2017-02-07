Treat Your Special Someone To a Lovely Valentine's Day Meal at One of These Long Island Restaurants
With less than two weeks to go until Valentine's Day, it's time, if you haven't already, to make plans for a romantic dinner for yourself and your significant other. Luckily, here on Long Island, there are plenty of restaurants to choose from throughout both Nassau & Suffolk County offering special prix fixe Valentine's Day menus.
Riverhead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dans Horse dead farm (Aug '13)
|Feb 3
|Dantheman
|486
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Feb 2
|Cgcg
|335
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|Feb 2
|Cgcg
|1
|Cops: Hampton Bays man fatally stabbed (Jul '07)
|Jan 18
|Jewel
|285
|Officials raise concerns about proposed East Qu...
|Jan 12
|JESUSGRANDE
|1
|Son Beaten by Riverhead Jail Sargent (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Slayer
|174
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|SMH
|2,912
