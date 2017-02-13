Suffolk County National Bank laying off 73
As part of People's United Financial's impending acquisition of Suffolk County National Bank, 73 SCNB employees will be laid off from March 6 through June. Riverhead-based Suffolk County National Bank announced the layoffs as part of a Feb. 8 Worker Retraining and Notification Act filing, amending an earlier Oct. 28, 2016 filing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.
Add your comments below
Riverhead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Sat
|Peter Cheeks
|2,914
|Cocoa the Yorkie (Mar '16)
|Feb 9
|TBITOM59
|2
|Bittrolff
|Feb 8
|FMALL
|1
|Dans Horse dead farm (Aug '13)
|Feb 3
|Dantheman
|486
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Feb 2
|Cgcg
|335
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|Feb 2
|Cgcg
|1
|Cops: Hampton Bays man fatally stabbed (Jul '07)
|Jan 18
|Jewel
|285
Find what you want!
Search Riverhead Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC