Suffolk County National Bank laying o...

Suffolk County National Bank laying off 73

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Long Island Business News

As part of People's United Financial's impending acquisition of Suffolk County National Bank, 73 SCNB employees will be laid off from March 6 through June. Riverhead-based Suffolk County National Bank announced the layoffs as part of a Feb. 8 Worker Retraining and Notification Act filing, amending an earlier Oct. 28, 2016 filing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverhead Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Sat Peter Cheeks 2,914
Cocoa the Yorkie (Mar '16) Feb 9 TBITOM59 2
Bittrolff Feb 8 FMALL 1
Dans Horse dead farm (Aug '13) Feb 3 Dantheman 486
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) Feb 2 Cgcg 335
News Heartland mega-project gets county planning app... Feb 2 Cgcg 1
News Cops: Hampton Bays man fatally stabbed (Jul '07) Jan 18 Jewel 285
See all Riverhead Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverhead Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Suffolk County was issued at February 13 at 1:02PM EST

Riverhead Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverhead Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Riverhead, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,148 • Total comments across all topics: 278,824,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC