Suffolk County beefs up gang unit to combat jail violence
Authorities on Long Island say they've added more members to a gang intelligence unit to handle the rising number of incarcerated gang members in Suffolk County jails. County officials say they now have six correction officer investigators, two sergeants and one lieutenant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Riverhead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dans Horse dead farm (Aug '13)
|Feb 27
|Jason
|492
|Horseshoe crab sting (Jul '07)
|Feb 26
|11951Ratdog
|88
|My car was stolen and I'm looking for the carlo...
|Feb 26
|Krystal
|1
|Bittrolff
|Feb 20
|Diidhedoit
|2
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Feb 11
|Peter Cheeks
|2,914
|Cocoa the Yorkie (Mar '16)
|Feb 9
|TBITOM59
|2
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Feb 2
|Cgcg
|335
Find what you want!
Search Riverhead Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC