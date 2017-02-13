Riverhead committee proposes Pulaski St. parking ban
The Riverhead Traffic and Safety Committee has put forth a proposal that would ban parking on the north side of Pulaski Street between Hamilton and Sweezy avenues. Officials say some residents have complained that the two intersections are unsafe, and that Pulaski Street is too narrow for street parking.
Riverhead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Feb 11
|Peter Cheeks
|2,914
|Cocoa the Yorkie (Mar '16)
|Feb 9
|TBITOM59
|2
|Bittrolff
|Feb 8
|FMALL
|1
|Dans Horse dead farm (Aug '13)
|Feb 3
|Dantheman
|486
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Feb 2
|Cgcg
|335
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|Feb 2
|Cgcg
|1
|Cops: Hampton Bays man fatally stabbed (Jul '07)
|Jan 18
|Jewel
|285
