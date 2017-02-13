Riverhead committee proposes Pulaski ...

Riverhead committee proposes Pulaski St. parking ban

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: News12.com

The Riverhead Traffic and Safety Committee has put forth a proposal that would ban parking on the north side of Pulaski Street between Hamilton and Sweezy avenues. Officials say some residents have complained that the two intersections are unsafe, and that Pulaski Street is too narrow for street parking.

