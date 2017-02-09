Red Light Camera Vandal Pleads Guilty

Red Light Camera Vandal Pleads Guilty

A Centereach man arrested for destroying the wiring of red light cameras monitoring intersections along Route 25 in Coram and Centereach in Suffolk County pleaded guilty today. Stephen Ruth Jr., in April of last year, removed the covers of circuit boxes operating the cameras and cut the wiring inside, rendering them inoperable.

